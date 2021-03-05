FWCC calls for more collective action

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center is calling for collective action demanding accountability for the crime against women and girls in the country.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says while progress towards gender equality is still lagging, there is a need to scale up public services to meet women’s rights and increase women’s participation at all levels.

Ali says violence against women and girls continue to increase and evidence shows this is because of the patriarchal society underpinned by religious and cultural attitudes towards women and their place in the community.

She adds that while they have good legislation and protection orders in place, they are not doing well at the implementation level.

Ali says there is a need to continue to advocate for more women leaders in government, parliament, on statutory boards, and in leadership positions.

She adds while International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women, they must not lose sight of the struggles ahead.

As a precautionary measure and practising social responsibility around COVID-19, the annual Reclaim the Night march which has become an event synonymous with International Women’s Day in Fiji has been cancelled.

Ali says the Centre will be holding a candlelight vigil for a small number of people at its Suva office tomorrow evening.