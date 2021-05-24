FWCC attends to 225 child rape survivors in 6 years

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has seen a total of 818 rape survivors over the past six years, and of these, 225 are child rape survivors between two and 17 years of age.

According to Natasha Nair, FWCC Acting Research Manager, 96 percent of perpetrators are known to the victims.

Nair adds that 76 percent of the perpetrators are relatives of the survivors.

“And only a small amount, that is 34 perpetrators were strangers or unknown to the survivors, which is only 4%.”

Last night, women from all walks of life attended the annual FWCC candlelight vigil to remember women who have passed on and those who are survivors of domestic violence and gender-based violence.

According to the FWCC stats, homes are still the most dangerous place for women and children.