Future of Adi Litia and others depends on investigation report

An investigation report will be tabled in the next Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board Meeting.

Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says the report is regarding party members allegedly involved with former SODELPA Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and his proposed party.

Gavoka says this will be the deciding factor on the future of members implicated.

“If you are playing with the other side, then we will say go play with the other side, ok, loyalty is huge, we are getting into 2022 and we want loyal people to be with us. The task is huge we can’t have people to be double-minded to be with SODELPA.”

Some of them include former Party General Secretary, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Ratu Tevita Komaisavai, Gilbert Vakalalabure and SODELPA Nadi Urban Constituency member Selecieli Raiwalui.

Also included are Board Member of the Namosi Constituency, Ratu Jone Mataitini, Sakiusa Kaitani, Manoa Kamikamica and Jone Tuisawau.

Gavoka says there could be other names coming and that SODELPA is not keeping anyone who is not sure about their loyalty.