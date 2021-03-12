Further test on sick students

Initial investigation on how the 35 students of Deenbandhoo Memorial School in Suva fell ill after consuming chocolate has been completed.

The chocolates were consumed by the Year Five students during a birthday celebration.

Two students who were admitted at the CWM Hospital have been discharged.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says more tests are being conducted.

“The specimens have been sent to various labs, including our labs so we are waiting for the test result to come back. Our Environmental Health officers will bring the result up to the Permanent Secretary and myself and we will take it from there. But for now, it’s all about ascertaining the laboratory findings that will come through.”

The 35 students were rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after they started vomiting.