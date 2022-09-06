Further reduction in food prices expected

FCCC says the United Nations Food Price Index for last month shows that food prices are dropping due to measures taken by other nations and the adjustments in the market forces. [File Photo]

Following a reduction in the price of milk powder, consumers can also expect a reduction in the prices of flour, biscuits and bread by the end of this month.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says this is based on the current trends.

The reduction is expected to be reflected by the end of this month and will be made effective in October.

FCCC says according to a report on food security by the World Bank, food price inflation has ranged from five to 30 percent in most nations recently.

Fiji’s inflation rate for June stood at 3.3 percent, which is remarkable compared to countries like New Zealand and Australia.

FCCC says prudent and well-thought-out policies by the Fijian government, such as the removal of VAT on essential items and the recent $180 inflation mitigation assistance to Fijians has helped.

It says they have continued work to protect Fijian consumer rights and ensure a fair market for both consumers and traders alike.

This includes price control of those goods and items that are deemed an essential part of the average Fijian household, such as staple food items, cooking gas and fuel, and making sure that traders are in compliance with the FCCC Act 2010.

However, FCCC says the need for prudence remains, as the threat is not over yet, as can be seen in the procurement for oil and margarine, which is still reflecting a rise in price.