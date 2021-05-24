Home

News

Further enhancements made to MyFNPF App

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 3:00 pm

The Fiji National Provident Fund members can now submit funeral assistance applications on the myFNPF App.

This is part of continued enhancements to the Fund’s digital platforms.

Members can also submit the Advice of Death online.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says the Fund continues to explore avenues to shift its services to digital platforms.

Vodonaivalu says in the 2021 financial year, the Fund paid out close to six million dollars to members under this withdrawal ground.

The Natural Disaster Withdrawal is also available on the myFNPF App but will only be activated when required.

Previously, the myFNPF App could receive Education, Unemployment, Microbusiness and Low Balance withdrawal applications – an enhancement that was necessary, given physical distancing restrictions for COVID-19.

