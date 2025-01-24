Further disclosures sought in duo case

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The Suva Magistrate Court has granted a month to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption to serve further disclosures to former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and FBC’s Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar.

This is in regard to a matter in which they are charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The state prosecution has confirmed that they will continue with the case and they informed the court that they have served all disclosures however only a few information and statements are pending.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s counsel Devanesh Sharma told the court that the reason behind seeking the additional information and statements is due to two pertinent factors.

The first is the statement from the former Board Chair Sashi Singh who is away in New Zealand seeking medical treatment during whose tenure Sayed-Khaiyum was the Chief Executive.

He says the second matter concerns the legal opinion that was sought from current FBC board member Hemendra Nagin.

Sharma says that the existing board members agreed to continue the legal proceedings when Sayed-Khaiyum was not the CEO during the tenure of the current board therefore the opinion should have been sought from the previous board chair.

The Magistrate told the counsel to serve further disclosures without the court appearance within a month from today and thereafter an additional two weeks to discuss and take advice from their clients.

The matter will be called on 10th of March.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have committed an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain between 1st September and 11th November 2022.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while FBC Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have initiated five legal proceedings without the knowledge and approval of the FBC Board of Directors which were prejudicial to the rights of FBC for gain amounting to $138, 813 between 1st July 2017 and 31st January 2023.

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he pursued legal cases that were not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $138,813.37 knowing that it would cause a loss.