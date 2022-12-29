Further cuts in the remuneration of parliamentarians: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has proposed a further cut in the remuneration of all parliamentarians.

Rabuka says this will be in addition to the current 20 percent reduction imposed in March of 2020.

The Prime Minister has also clarified why he has ten assistant ministers.

“I consider it necessary to appoint ten assistant ministers to provide additional Ministerial power needed for the enormous job of putting things right in virtually all aspects of our nation’s life.”

Rabuka says the cabinet is larger than he initially planned.

The Prime Minister says his cabinet members are able, well qualified, and highly committed to the task of rebuilding Fiji.