Further budget support package from NZ

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 4:40 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The New Zealand Government has provided a further package of support to the Fijian Government to help respond to the immediate socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A further grant contribution of $58m in budget support was earlier announced by the NZ Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta as part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s wider COVID-19 economic assistance to the Pacific.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says the budget support will focus on social protection.

Article continues after advertisement

Darlow says the package demonstrates Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitment to support Fiji to respond to the immediate economic impacts and support a sustainable long-term recovery.


[Photo: Supplied]

She adds the impact of the pandemic has been felt widely across Fiji’s society and economy.

The High Commissioner says the fiscal support will enable the Fijian Government to continue to support the needs of vulnerable households and sustain livelihoods.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum thanked NZ FOR another vote of confidence in Fiji’s financial management through direct budgetary support to help kick start the ongoing recovery.

Sayed-Khaiyum says for that recovery to be meaningful and sustained over the long-term, it is important to work towards a normalisation of trade and travel within our region.

He adds as the region’s hub, Fiji is prepared to help lead the Pacific into the new post-pandemic normal.

 

