Fur seals protected under convention: PS

The fur seal that was sighted in Beqa is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says the seal is also an Appendix II listed species.

This means it’s a species that is not necessarily threatened with extinction but requires controlled trade to prevent population declines.

Wycliffe says the seal is also protected under Fiji’s Endangered and Protected Species Act (2002).

He adds they have been in contact with the New Zealand Department of Conservation regarding the Fur Seal visiting Fiji.

Fur Seals are a protected species in New Zealand.

Villagers are advised to keep 20 meters away from the seal and do not disturb the aquatic mammal.

Given time and space, fur seals usually find their way back home.