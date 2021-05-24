Funeral Rites Committee introduces levy charges

The Vatuwaqa Funeral Rites Committee has introduced a levy of $50 effective from March 1st.

Committee President Ravi Singh says it had to introduce the fee to manage expenses because the facility was operating free of charge for over 3 years.

Singh adds that this will ensure the facility continues to be operational.

He says the Committee also has to pay a security guard who lives on the premises.

“In the last two years, our committee members have ended up paying as much as 8-10 thousand dollars from their pocket so that’s something we are in the debt this money has to be returned to them because we had to pay to the security.”

Singh says the $50 levy will allow families to perform all rites and use facilities including a shower, ash-disposal, and cooking facilities.