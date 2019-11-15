Funds raised to build home for mum and daughter

A 28-year-old mother and her one-year-old daughter who have been living in a tent since Tropical Cyclone Harold destroyed their home in Navua, will soon move into their new house.

This is after ‘Make A Difference Fiji’ raised funds with an organization in Nadi through a charity car wash to build a decent home for the family.

Nadi Coordinator Ash Singh says following the car wash they managed to raise $1,500 which will go towards building the house.

“It was really sad seeing a woman and her child living in a tent so we are trying from our side to help as much as we can so whatever we raise here goes to her house-building.”

Singh says they are also accepting building materials as they are desperately trying to assist the mother of one.

‘Make A Difference Fiji’ has also been assisting families who have been affected by the pandemic.

They have distributed groceries to at least 50 families and they are fundraising to help another 100 families.