Funds available to assist landowners to develop their land

The Fijian Government has set aside at least one million dollars to assist landowners in development projects or to sub-divide their land.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says some landowners have already drawn up their development plans, but couldn’t implement them due to a lack of funds.

He says this will now be an issue of the past for these landowners as the government through the iTaukei Land Trust Board is on stand-by to render its assistance.

The Prime Minister adds that a sub-division is currently underway in Yadua, Saweni, and Wairabetia in the Western Division.

“The Yadua sub-division is almost done. Money earned from the sale of this sub-division will go directly to the landowners. I urge the landowners to collaborate with the government to ensure development plans on their given piece of land are executed efficiently and effectively.”

Bainimarama is expected to officiate at the opening of sub-division lease land in Tavua and Vuda soon.