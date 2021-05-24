Funds allocated to recruit more police officers

The Fiji Police Force has been allocated $184.3 million dollars in the 2021-2022 National Budget.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $152.4 million dollars for operating expenditures and $27.9 million for capital expenditures.

This includes funding for 328 positions, promotion of 158 Police Officers and recruitment of 82 new Police Officers, 78 Special Constables, 7 Civilian Officers and 3 Government Wage Earners.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is counting on police to see that COVID safe health measures enforced nationwide and staff appropriations.

He says they will continue to ensure that security forces are well equipped to keep Fijians safe.

He says the Fiji Police Force is one of the only few divisions of government where additional new recruitment will be allowed.

The Economy Minister says the Government will continue to fund the construction of new Police Stations, currently underway in Nakasi, Nadi, Lautoka and Nalawa.

He adds 25 million dollars is allocated for the ongoing construction of police stations, which will expand the reach of law enforcement to Fijians living in the central and western divisions.

An additional $1 million is allocated for renovation, extension and upgrade of existing police posts.

Apart from this, he says $1.2 million is provided to undertake special drug operations that arise based on any suspected cases of drug-related activities in all divisions.

He says the Police Force has discovered new practices that are rapidly transforming the illicit drug trade.

He says over the course of the past two years, this operation has uncovered over $200 million in various narcotics.

A further $1.5 million is provided for capital purchases to adequately equip the police and police stations to detect criminal activity and lower the response time of officers called to action, including procurement of boats and outboard motor engines, communication and other specialised equipment.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is provided funding of $79.7 million and $36. 5 million is provided to the Fiji Corrections.