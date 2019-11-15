Funds allocated to Fiji from CERF

The United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator has allocated USD $1 million to support life-saving humanitarian relief in Fiji post TC Harold.

The Fund has been released from the Central Emergency Response Fund’s rapid response window.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, says they are working closely with the National Disaster Management Office.

“We have been in close contact with the government of Fiji and other partners. It has been decided that the funds should be allocated in some of the priority areas in context to the response to cyclone Harold. These include shelter, food security, water and sanitation.”

Samarasinha, says they want to support the national efforts being made to restore livelihoods and self-reliance by re-establishing food security.