Funds allocated have been fully utilized: FMT

The Fiji Mahogany Trust says it has been fully utilizing the funds allocated to them by the government.

Manager Sevanaia Tawake says the Mahogany Industry has had some financial problems in the past but they have seen improvements in the last two years.

Tawake says they are fortunate the allocation in the new financial year has not been reduced despite the current economic challenges.

“Our allocation from the government is $250,000 and for the past two years, we have been spending about ninety to ninety-six percent utilization of funds. In terms of operations and also assisting landowners like Fiji Mahogany Trust, the core role is to assist the landowner participate in the timber industry. They have given their land for the plantation of mahogany and the trust is there to assist them.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier said they are still paying for mis-steps over the past few years including the collapse of the Fiji Hardwood Corporation.

He said the industry cannot look ahead without acknowledging its history scarred by disappointment and corruption.