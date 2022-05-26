Fundraising and campaign must be in the ambit of the law

Minister responsible for Elections, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says every single dollar collected by a candidate or political party during a fundraiser must be accounted for.

The Minister was questioned about candidates and individuals who are fundraising without the logos of the party they support.

Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed that concern regarding this matter has been brought to his attention.

He says even though the campaign period has started, candidates or political parties will need to adhere to the law, especially when fundraising.

“You need to have separate bank accounts, you need to be held accountable for all the funds, and people need to know where the funds are going.” You know, when people do lovo packs and lamb chop nights or whatever it is, there is no account for it. Every single dollar that’s is collected by a candidate or any political party must be accounted for. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says political parties have been seen announcing what they will be doing but are not saying where they will get the funding from.

The Minister says this is a breach of the Financial Management Act.

He adds a study will be done and, if breaches are identified, legal options will be taken.

The Minister says all these things will be done to ensure a clean and fair election.