Funding remains a challenge for SODELPA

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says sustainable funding remains a critical challenge for the Party.

Previously, the party was able to tap into the Parliamentary grant but this has ceased with a change of policy as of 1st August, 2020.

Duituturaga adds a large number of complaints and grievances have been received at the Party office relating to various issues.

Article continues after advertisement

The General Secretary says their effort to find willing and available persons to be the independent Arbiter has not been successful either.

Duituturaga adds that continued exchanges on social media has impacted negatively on the Party’s image and continues to reflect a disunity and divided party.

She also says that she has been directed by the Management Board to caution those concerned.

Meanwhile, the Party’s Annual General Meeting is under at the Novotel’s Convention Centre in Lami.