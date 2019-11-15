Funding humanitarian aid agencies critical

Now more than ever, humanitarian aid agencies need funding to assist vulnerable countries like Fiji reeling from the impacts of TC Harold and COVID-19.

Refugees International believes agencies like the Food and Agriculture Organization and UNICEF have stretched their budget, and donor agencies are not bridging the gap due to the deep economic recession brought by the Coronavirus.

In its report titled, “A New Vulnerability: COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold Create the Perfect Storm in the Pacific,” Refugees International says Small Pacific Island countries are battling two different crises which require separate solutions.

Climate Displacement Program Manager, Kayly Ober has suggested in the report that the donor states must ensure the response to COVID-19 does not come at the expense of humanitarian aid for those impacted by TC Harold.

“For instance in the case of Cyclone Harold, it’s not just enough to be able to give the money to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it is also essential that food rations are provided. Especially in the case of Fiji where a good chunk of agriculture land has been ravaged by Cyclone Harold and funding for food security will be very important going into the future.”

Ober says requests for funding by a number of UN agencies, including the FAO and UNICEF, have not been fulfilled.

“The reality is, it is very important these sorts of organizations receive adequate funding. What they are asking for is not a lot. For instance, the FAO has requested $3m and UNICEF has requested $7m. At present less that 25 percent of requested funds have been delivered.”

The Report also highlights that efforts to address COVID-19 should not diminish the importance of efforts to address Disaster Risk Reduction, especially since climate change will intensify cyclones moving forward.