News
Fund Solutions says Climate Change Minister
November 10, 2021 12:40 pm
Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [ 1st from left].
There is a need to stop funding the sources of climate risk says Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.
Speaking at COP26 in Scotland, he stresses that countries need to urgently cease climate-destroying activities and start channelling money towards solutions.
“Mission-critical at this COP is cutting carbon emissions to zero. The IMF reports that $11 million a minute are invested in subsidizing the fossil fuel industry so the reality is that there is a relentless torrent of finance flowing in exactly the wrong direction.”
He adds there is an urgent need to deploy finance as the impact of climate change mounts.
Sayed-Khaiyum delivered a powerful statement while participating in the First High Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance at COP26, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.