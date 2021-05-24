Fund Solutions says Climate Change Minister

There is a need to stop funding the sources of climate risk says Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking at COP26 in Scotland, he stresses that countries need to urgently cease climate-destroying activities and start channelling money towards solutions.

“Mission-critical at this COP is cutting carbon emissions to zero. The IMF reports that $11 million a minute are invested in subsidizing the fossil fuel industry so the reality is that there is a relentless torrent of finance flowing in exactly the wrong direction.”

He adds there is an urgent need to deploy finance as the impact of climate change mounts.

[Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum]

Sayed-Khaiyum delivered a powerful statement while participating in the First High Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance at COP26, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.