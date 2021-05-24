Fully vaccinated teachers to return to work

All heads of schools, teachers and ancillary staff who are fully vaccinated have to return to work from Monday.

They will assist the Ministry of Health in the School Vaccination Programme.

Following the lifting of the containment borders in Viti Levu, the Ministry of Education says teachers should now be able to travel to their respective schools.

Minister, Premila Kumar says public transport is now operational and teachers should resume duties and prepare for school reopening.

A circular has been released to Heads of Schools detailing these arrangements.

The Ministry has been working with the Ministry of Health and from Monday next week, the Student Vaccination Programme will be rolled out in all four divisions.

School Vaccination Clusters have been formed to facilitate vaccination of eligible children aged between 15 and 17 with the Moderna vaccine.

The Ministry encourages parents and guardians to register their children online prior to the vaccination.

Parents and guardians will have to provide consent before vaccination as no student will get vaccinated without this.

Kumar is urging parents to get their children vaccinated as this will provide a high degree of protection to the children from getting seriously ill.

