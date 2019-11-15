Full water supply restoration by Friday

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate confirms that water supply is expected to be fully restored by this Friday.

Usamate highlighted this while providing an update in Parliament on the restoration of water supply to the greater Suva Nausori area as Water Authority’s mechanical and electrical team replaced the burnt Automatic Transfer Switch ahead of schedule.

He says water restoration will be gradual for the next four days adding that restoration efforts also depend heavily on daily consumption.

“Customers may experience intermittent supply during the restoration period. WAF is also providing water carting services to affected areas that are still yet to receive water this exercise will continue until the full restoration has been achieved.”

The Infrastructure Minister adds that the Water Authority operations team are closely monitoring the health of the system to ensure that sufficient storage is present within the authority’s service reservoirs to maintain and meet the demand of customers.

We will have more on this story soon.