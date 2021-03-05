Full disclosures must be provided on auctioned items

Consumers buying items from auctions are ending up paying more than what they bargained for in repair costs for their new possession.

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received complaints that auctioneers are not providing full disclosures to those who show interest in buying their products.

Most of the complaints are related to vehicle purchases.

Council’s Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says it is unethical when businesses or people selling an item withhold important information from their buyers.

“A guy bought a vehicle for $15,000 and the cost of repairing the vehicle will be $25,000. That’s a big amount.”

Shandil says in many instances the customer only discovered the defect once they take the car home.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson, says they’ve also received complaints of similar nature from consumers who buy a vehicle from auctions.

“In some cases of the heavy vehicles, they could be $10,000 or $15,000 of overloading traffic infringement notices on that vehicle.”

Both LTA and the Consumer Council are calling on consumers to demand disclosures and information of any item they plan on buying to avoid paying hefty costs on maintenance.