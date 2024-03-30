Fuel prices increase

Motorists and households are set to face higher fuel and LPG prices starting Monday, April 1st as announced by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The price of Motor Spirit will see a significant increase of nine cents per litre, rising from $2.91 to $3.00.

Similarly, Premix will experience a hike of 11 cents, reaching $2.84 per litre from the current $2.73.

Article continues after advertisement

Kerosene users will also feel the pinch with a 6-cent increase, bringing its retail price to $2.05 per litre.

Diesel, will see an 11-cent increase, climbing from $2.69 to a new retail price starting Monday.

Households relying on LPG for cooking will face higher costs as well.

The price of a 12kg cylinder will rise by 62 cents, reaching $42.16 while the smaller 4.5 kg cylinder will increase by 25 cents to $15.81 from $15.58.

Bulk and Autogas prices will also see slight increases of four cents and three cents per litre.

According to the FCCC, these price hikes are attributed to fluctuations in the Means of Platts Singapore (MOPS), international freight rates and foreign exchange rates.

Consumers are urged to remain vigilant and report any instances of unfair trading by traders to the FCCC enforcement team.