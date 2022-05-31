Fuel prices go up, gas drops

Another fuel price kicks in tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has released new prices.

Motor spirit increases from $3.02 cents to $3.08 cents per litre.

Diesel jumps from $2.85 cents to $3.03 cents per litre.

Premix will retail at $2.90 cents per litre after an increase of 2 cents.

Kerosene prices go from $2.33 to $2.34 cents per litre.

A 4.5kg Cylinder of gas will cost $17.74 after a drop of 77 cents while a 12kg Cylinder will drop by $2.03 cents to retail at $47.32.

Bulk gas goes from $3.81 cents to $3.65 and Autogas will sell at $2.45 – a drop of 10 cents.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission say crude oil prices dropped in April after three consecutive months of increases.

However, this was offset by an increase in refined products and International Freight rates.

LPG prices dropped thanks to favourable movement in Butane Contract Price this month.