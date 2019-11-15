Fuel prices drop from tomorrow

Fuel prices will decrease across the board from midnight.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the new Fuel and LPG price are based on the importations made in March by Oil Companies and LPG Companies in the country.

“The price at which we set is based on the actual refine product as supposed to crude oil. If we do not have a system where we do a price lag or we hold strategic stock the price shock almost immediately which may be catastrophic in Fiji for people who may not be able to then adjust to the price shock. The current system allows us to adjust to any price shock.”

Unleaded petrol will now cost $1.80 per litre a decrease of 26 cents, diesel will drop from $1.71 to $1.67.

The price of one litre kerosene will be $1.08 a decrease of 39 cents while premix will decrease by 46 cents and will now cost $1.90.

Abraham says the LPG price is impacted by the movement in Saudi Aramco Butane Contract Price, the international freight rate and the exchange rate.

The price of 4.5kg cylinder gas has dropped by 40 cents and will sell at $14.03 while the 12kg cylinder will cost $37.42 a decrease of $1.05.

The 13kg cylinder will cost $40. 53 a decrease of $1.14.

The price of auto gas will reduce by four cents and will be sold at $1.74 a kg.























