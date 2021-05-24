Fuel hoarders will be charged: FCCC

Businesses found to be hoarding fuel will face charges and fines under the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Act.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham, says this comes after an inspection found some fuel companies engaging in behavior that could amount to hoarding, under the guise of technical difficulties.

He says hoarding is strictly against the law and action will be taken against any business or trader that engages in such unethical behavior.

Abraham says FCCC does not and cannot control the factors that determine the prices of fuel products and LPG in international markets.

The public is urged to report instances of fuel hoarding to FCCC with photographs and other evidence.

Meanwhile, the new fuel prices come into effect today.