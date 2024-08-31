Fuel and LPG prices to change tomorrow

[Source: RAC]

There will be changes to the fuel and LPG prices from tomorrow.

The price of Motor Spirit will increase by three cents from $2.87 to cost $2.90 per litre from tomorrow, while the price of premix will increase by one cent to cost $2.72 per litre.

The diesel price will decrease by two cents to cost $2.52 per litre from tomorrow, while the price of kerosene will decrease by two cents to retail at $1.95 per litre.

The price of LPG products will increase across the board.

A 4.5kg cylinder will retail at $14.86 and increase of 13 cents, while a 12kg cylinder will cost $39.63 and increase of 35 cents.

Bulk gas will retail at $3.06, an increase of three cents, while autogas will cost $2.15 per litre and increase of three cents.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says fuel and LPG product price review in Fiji follows a one-month lag period.

Therefore, the local prices for September are based on Refined Fuel and Butane imports made by Fuel and LPG companies in July 2024.

As part of the FCCC’s enforcement and compliance of fuel prices, its Enforcement Team will conduct inspections at wholesale/retail outlets and service stations to ensure prices of authorised petroleum and LPG products comply with the allowable maximum prices.