Fuel and LPG prices in effect

New fuel and LPG prices are now in effect.

The new prices are based on last month’s imports which saw a global reduction in the cost of purchase.

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya says the reductions are quite significant compared to recent fluctuations.

“We actually lag, if you understand the term we are actually now getting the benefit of something that happens a little while ago so the immediate if we go backward what happened last week we will feel the effects a little later so there likely to be a decrease even more so in June or so.”

Unleaded now costs $1.80 per litre a decrease of 26 cents, diesel has dropped from $1.71 to $1.67.

The price of one-litre kerosene is $1.08 a decrease of 39 cents while premix has decreased by 46 cents and now costs $1.90 per litre.

The price of 4.5kg cylinder gas has dropped by 40 cents and costs $14.03 while the 12kg cylinder now costs $37.42 a decrease of $1.05.

The 13kg cylinder is now $40. 53 a decrease of $1.14.

The price of autogas has reduced by four cents, retailing at $1.74 a kg.