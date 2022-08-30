Fuel and gas prices to go down

There is some good news for consumers as the petrol and gas prices will decrease from Thursday.

According to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, the price of motor spirit will decrease by 55 cents and will now cost $3.12 per litre.

Premix will decrease by 54 cents to retail at $2.93 per litre.

The price of kerosene will drop by 44 cents per litre to retail at $2.45 per litre.

Diesel will cost $3.09 per litre, a decrease of 52 cents.

The FCCC says the major reason for the decrease in local prices of fuel products for next month are due to favourable movement in the international refined fuel prices.

It says the decrease in refined fuel products and international freight rates were also supported by weakening of the US dollar against the Fijian dollar.

The FCCC also adds the major reasons for the decrease in prices for all LPG products are due to the favourable movement in August Butane Contract Price, unfavourable movement in international freight rates and slightly strengthening of the exchange rates.

LPG prices will also decrease as a 4.5 kg cylinder now cost $16.13, a decrease of 50 cents.

12 KG cylinder will decrease by $1.34 and now cost $43.01.

Bulk gas will cost $3.32, a decrease of 10 cents per kg while Autogas will go down by seven cents and will sell at $2.21.