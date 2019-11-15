FTUC denies misusing ILO funds

The Fiji Trade Union Congress has hit back at Employment Minister Parveen Kumar for his comments on tripartism and that the FTUC cannot be trusted.

Kumar told parliament that the government had brought up the idea of a national survey on unemployment due to COVID-19, which had no support from the union.

“It was the government’s effort to convene a tripartite meeting in March we tried time and again but at the end of the day we tried to have the first meeting of tripartite partnership”

The minister adds after initially agreeing to a joint effort, the FTUC was nowhere to be seen.

Anthony has responded that the union is been committed to tripartism and has contributed to a strong industrial relations platform in Fiji.

Kumar claims money from the International Labour Organisation for the unemployment survey was misused by the union.

“The money that was supposed to be given to Ministry for employment, they got it out for their union to carry out the survey and not only that, they were not honest from day one”

National Secretary Felix Anthony says Kumar’s claims are false, but the union is open to genuine tripartism on the basis of equality and mutual respect.