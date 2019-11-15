Home

FTUC condemns ATS employees termination

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 19, 2020 4:30 pm
The Fiji Trades Union Congress has condemned the decision by the Air Terminal Services to terminate employees.

National Secretary Felix Anthony claims the reason given by ATS to not be able to fulfil its contract with workers is an excuse to do as Fiji Airways did some weeks ago.

Anthony says a copycat termination of workers is a concern as both organizations are majority owned by the government which has endorsed the terminations.

He claims there has been no consultation with the Association despite proposals for workers to remain on leave without pay.

 

