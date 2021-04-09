FTU national elections to be held this week

The Fiji Teachers Union national elections will be held this Friday and Saturday.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this will be held at 22 polling stations around the country.

Saneem says there was a very low turnout in the 2019 FTU national elections with 500 out of the 4,556 members turning out to vote.

He adds this is part of the reason why polling has been extended to be done in two days.

“Polling will take place between 3 pm and 5 pm on Friday 16th of April, and then between 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday 17th of April, 2021. The Fijian Elections Office will be opening 22 polling venues around the country to cater for 4,917 union members who will be casting their votes on one of these days.”

Saneem has also highlighted that the Fijian Elections Office has made arrangements for members in the maritime islands to vote through postal voting.