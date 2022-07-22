FTC concerned with budget provision

Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary, Agni Deo Singh (left) and the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The Fiji Teachers Confederation claims there is no provision in the 2022-2023 National Budget for Annual Merit Increment.

In a statement issued by Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary, Agni Deo Singh and Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga, it alleges that this is the fourth year that they have been denied the upward movement to the next step they have earned, as stipulated in the Job Evaluation Agreement of 2017.

According to the statement, a teacher on Band E was on Step 1 on the salary of $19,041 of 2017, should have moved to Step 4, which is $24,412 and thereafter, the annual bonus of $1,400 plus would have been paid.

Teachers on this band are owed $5,371 in increments.

In his National Budget Address last week, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says teachers on Bands D and E on shorter term contracts will be provide with five-year contracts to upgrade their qualifications.

The two teacher unions have been calling on the State to revert to the full contribution of 18 percent to enable workers to have a decent retirement pension.

The FTC claims a mere 160 place allocated to scholarships is grossly inadequate as a large number of the 13,000 plus teachers in rural and maritime zones deserve leave with pay to upgrade their qualifications.

Singh says the unions will continue to pursue the pending matters through available mechanisms.