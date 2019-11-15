FTA condemns attack on taxi drivers

The Fiji Taxi Association has condemned the recent attacks on public service vehicle drivers.

A 47-year-old taxi driver has allegedly been murdered leaving a family distraught and while over a month ago, a bus driver was allegedly assaulted at the Nausori bus stand which resulted in his death.

As the country heads into the festive season, FTA General Secretary Ashwin Lal is calling on public service vehicle drivers to be more cautious.

He is also urging for more police checkpoints.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing for information in relation to the alleged murder of a 47-year- taxi driver in Nausori.

Anyone who may have seen the victim’s taxi in the Toga area or along the Suva-Nausori corridor anytime between Sunday 4 pm to Monday 6am is requested to call on 9905 521.