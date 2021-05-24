Home

FTA and State given time to file submissions 

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 16, 2022 12:12 pm
[File Photo]

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar has given new directions in the case between the Fijian Teachers Association and the State.

Association lawyer Simione Valenitabua informed the court that they will not be filing an affidavit in response to submissions from the State last year.

Lawyers for both parties also informed the court that they have exchanged written submissions in court today.

Following this change in position, Justice Kumar has instructed the FTA lawyer to file and present submissions to the court by February 18.

The State has been given until March 8 to file an affidavit in response.

The FTA is challenging the government‘s no jab, no job policy.

It argues there is no evidence to prove that unvaccinated employees make the workplace unsafe and claims that more than 200 teachers have lost their jobs after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The case will be called again on March 10th.

 

 

