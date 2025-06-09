FSSRU executives file judicial review over alleged victimization

Three senior employees of the Ministry of Education, who also hold executive roles within the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union, have filed legal proceedings against their employer, alleging victimization linked to a rugby controversy.

The matter was called before the Civil High Court in Suva yesterday.

The applicants, Savenaca Muamua Bukadrou, Jone Vunidoi Kanalagi and Biu Colati are seeking a judicial review, claiming they were unfairly treated by the Ministry following a dispute during last year’s Deans Rugby Competition.

It is understood that the case relates to a Ministry directive issued to FSSRU, instructing the Union to allow a particular school to compete in the quarterfinals of the Deans competition.

The school had initially been disqualified from the top eight due to allegations of fielding a player who was also part of their Under-16 squad.

During this time Kanalagi, served as FSSRU President, Colati served as Vice President Development and Muamua was Vice President Finance and Administration.

Two claim that their salaries were reduced while one was transferred to the highlands.

The applicants argue that these employment changes were acts of victimization directly linked to their roles in the Union and their handling of the disqualification issue.

However, the Ministry of Education, through its legal counsel, indicated that the three were not victimized but it was part of their recent restructure.

The applicants have been time to respond to this.

The matter has been adjourned to later this month, when a hearing date is expected to be set.

