FSM joins alliance for a Deep-Sea Mining Moratorium

Federated States of Micronesia President, David Panuelo says the nation will join the Alliance of Countries for a Deep-Sea Mining Moratorium.

Originally launched by Palau in partnership with the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition and the World Wildlife Fund, it calls for a moratorium on the issuance of new deep-sea mining exploration contracts, exploitation contracts, and an adoption of the Mining Code in international waters by the International Seabed Authority.

Fiji and Samoa have already joined the Alliance of Countries.

Panuelo will solicit support of other members of the Pacific Islands Forum during the high level meeting underway in Suva.

He says it is their government’s view that deep seabed mining should not occur until the precautionary principle, ecosystem approach, and the Polluter Pays principle have been implemented.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama had reinforced Fiji’s support for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, in Lisbon, Portugal last month with the aim of protecting our ocean.