FSLC results will not be released today: Education Ministry

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 18, 2019 7:03 am

The Ministry of Education has confirmed there will be no exam results released today.

The Ministry has been notified of an unauthorised announcement the Fiji School Leaving Certificate Examination results will be released today and students are requested to go to schools or Ministry offices to get these results.

In a statement the Ministry of Education has stressed that schools are currently closed.

It says that the Ministry releases results through the website where a student is required to enter their student ID and password to get their results as this is more convenient.

It adds in exceptional circumstances, results will be released via district offices for those who are unable to access the website.

