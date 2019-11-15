FSC utilizes current technology

The recent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting every sector to rethink their innovation strategies.

It’s no different with the Fiji Sugar Corporation now utilizing its current technology by introducing some new systems to drive innovation in the industry.

Chief Executive Graham Clark says they have launched an automated quota system to reduce costs and save time.

“So our field officers don’t waste time driving around sectors to deliver quota slips, it’s all done automatically. It gives them more time for the farmers to grow and harvest their crops.”

Clark says FSC is using innovative ways and has upgraded some of its complicated machines with the aid of technology and the internet.

The Chief Executive has also highlighted that the demand for sugar has dropped.

“The lower the oil price goes the lower it drives the ethanol price. Ethanol is largely made with sugarcane. So if the ethanol price goes low and the sugar price stays where it is, the producers will be inclined to make sugar rather than ethanol that could lead to more production, surplus stock, and the price coming down.”

Clark adds due to COVID-19 the movement of people has been restricted which has resulted in locals being trained to operate harvesters.