FSC to focus on robust cane development

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is looking forward to the 2023 season with focus on robust cane development programmes.

It says there is an aggressive focus on higher cane production through increase in area under cane and improvement in average cane yields to acceptable targets.

Specifically, it says the emphasis is on effective ration management and gap filling, weed control and optimum fertilizer application.

FSC personnel together with the Sugar Research Institute and other stakeholders are engaged in assisting the growers in cane cultivation with the effort to increase production.

The three mills crushed over 1.6 million tonnes of cane with 155, 812 tonnes of sugar produced.