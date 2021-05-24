FSC to distribute MOGA

The sugarcane farmers will soon receive Memorandum Of Gang Agreement Forms from the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

FSC Officer in Charge for Cane Harvesting and Delivery, Rajinesh Narayan says once the forms are distributed farmers can start holding their gang meetings.

Under the Master Award, harvesting can only begin once 65 percent of the gangs are ready in each sugar mill area.

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says all harvesting gangs must agree, sign the MOGA Forms and return it to FSC.

The FSC is urging farmers to submit their forms on time.