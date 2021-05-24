FSC field advisers undergo needed training

Around 35 sector farm advisers in the West have been reminded to identify and analyse production problems when out in cane farms.

This was highlighted during a two-day workshop organized by the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji that advisers attended in Lautoka.

SRIF Technology Transfer Officer, Abinesh Chand says the training will also improve the performance of field staff in their daily interactions with farmers.

He says this is through a greater understanding of the problems facing farmers in an ever-increasing competitive environment.

Chand says advisers also need to be proficient with the essential up to-date information from site selection to harvest for production of quality cane.

He says the FSC advisers play a key role in ensuring growers achieve quality yield.

The training will end today.