FSC expects close to $200m revenue

The Fiji Sugar Corporation hopes to rake in close to $200m from sugar and molasses sales in the current season.

Chief Executive Graham Clark says the industry will be a major contributor to foreign exchange.

FSC makes close to $150m from sugar sales on the world market and another $40m from local and regional markets. Apart from this, the Corporation exports molasses to the Caribbean and Asian region.

Clarke says the FSC’s contribution will be more critical than ever amidst these times of uncertainty.

“So we’ll be putting back nearly $200m in the economy and you’ll see what that means to places like Labasa, small towns like Ba, Rakiraki and even in the big areas. When that goes out people will an immediate impact – activities start, shopkeepers get excited and its an expectation when we make a campaign”.

Crushing started in Labasa on 10th June, with Rarawai Mill due to open on the 23rd of this month and the Lautoka Mill to operate from the 24th.