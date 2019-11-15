Home

FSC ensures less stoppage at Labasa Mill

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 17, 2020 10:16 am
Fiji Sugar Corporation is working to ensure that there is no down time or stoppage at the Labasa Sugar Mill

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is working to ensure that there is no down time or stoppage at the Labasa Sugar Mill this coming crushing season.

Labasa Mill Manager Michael Faktaufon says FSC wants to provide confidence in farmers to keep the mill running 24/7.

He says last season they recorded about 47 percent in terms of inside stoppages.

Faktaufon says they want to better that to compliment the various initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Sugar and the hard work of the farmers.

He adds, they are targeting the areas which experienced problems last year to take another leap forward and keep the industry alive in Labasa.

