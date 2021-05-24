FSC concerned with increase in burnt cane

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has revealed that about 80 percent of cane currently being received by the mills are burnt.

FSC Manager Extension Service Agriculture, Rajinesh Narayan says previously farmers were allowed to burn cane from October when crushing season was nearing end.

He says this year the FSC has not allowed farmers to burn their cane during October under the on burning programme.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite this Narayan says farmers are delivering burnt cane to the mills.

He adds due to the decline in quality of sugar produced from burnt cane it is advisable that farmers deliver fresh cane to the mills.

Narayan stresses only when crushing season is about to end, then FSC has no option but to allow farmers to burn their stand over cane.