FSC CEO to leave due to personal reasons

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Graham Clark will be ending his service with FSC after his current term expiring at the end of February next year.

FSC Board Chair Vishnu Mohan in a statement says Clark was employed as the Chief Executive for three years which expired in February this year however after consultation with the Ministry for Sugar Industry, his contract was extended based on satisfactory performance for one more year.

Mohan says Clark gave notice of his intention to end his service with FSC.

He says Clark has indicated that after long and careful deliberation, the growing reach and impact of the global coronavirus pandemic forces him and his wife to reunite with their family in South Africa to provide family support and guidance as parents and grandparents.

Mohan says Clark’s decision is purely personal and is supported by the FSC Board.

The FSC Board will meet on Friday following which an announcement will be made regarding the progress on the recruitment of a new CEO.

The position of the CEO has been advertised.