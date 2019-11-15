Home

News

Burnt cane affects sugar quality

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 23, 2020 2:05 pm
The Fiji Sugar Corporation has raised concerns on the burning of sugarcane by farmers that compromises the quality of sugar being produced. [File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is concerned that farmers are still burning sugarcane which compromises the quality of sugar being produced.

Burnt cane has a detrimental impact on cane’s quality and requires extra chemicals and treatment in processing.

FSC adds it also negatively affects the soil quality for future crops.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Acting Chief Executive Prema Naidu says burnt cane also causes problems in the milling process, increases milling costs and production of sugar.

Naidu says milling burnt cane requires additives to extract sugar from the raw material.

Both organizations stress the effects of burning cane also have environmental implications and economic impacts.

FSC and the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji are calling on cane farmers to avoid burning of canes.

