Fruit flies could affect Fiji’s export market

The presence of fruit flies in any commodity exported by Fiji to New Zealand can be detrimental.

The issue can also possibly affect the bilateral quarantine agreements that are currently in place.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Biosecurity Authority are keeping a close watch to ensure that fruit flies do not leave our shores.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass says it is important that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent fruit fly presence in any export commodity.

Fiji exports pawpaw, mangoes, breadfruit, and eggplant to NZ.

The Fijian fruit fly (Bactrocera passiflorae) and the Pacific fruit fly (Bactrocera xanthodes) if found in these commodities sent to New Zealand, will have severe repercussions.

Dass says the treatment is available to ensure that these fruits are fly free before it leaves our shores.

He says the Ministry’s Fruit Fly Unit of the Crop Research Division is creating awareness programs on the pest as well as its management during field visits and agriculture shows.

As part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to address the issue of fruit flies and plant pests and diseases, a Plant Protection Training and Plant Health Clinic are being conducted in Levuka, Ovalau.