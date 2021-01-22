FRSC reviews systems to improve online services

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is reviewing its system to further improve its online services.

For February, the FRCS will be focusing on its platform that deals with Pay As You Earn tax.

Director Revenue Management, Fazrul Rahman, says the whole process of administration had already been made as the final tax a few years ago.

Rahman says currently the employer is responsible to deduct PAYE and pay to the FRCS.

He adds PAYE accounts for 50 percent of the total income tax revenue for the FRCS.

“So we are enhancing that current system into the new IT system that we are bringing on board. When I am talking about enhancement I am talking about data security, data integrity and we talking about checks and balances.”

Rahman says the online platform is aimed at creating transparency and reduce costs for FRCS customers.